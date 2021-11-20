Adele shares struggles with multiple spilled discs: ‘Was effectively useless’

Renowned singer and songwriter Adele recently addressed her overwhelming back struggles before her 100-pound weight loss.

The singer shed light on it all while speaking to The Face magazine for their cover interview.

There she was quoted saying, "I'm more agile because I can now move more, because of my back. I got my core strong.”

"I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had a C‑section, my core was useless."

Adele’s back pain was something she’d lived with for half her life and it would often “flare-up” during periods of added stress or bad posture.

Before concluding she also added, "Where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back don't play up as much. It means I can do more, I can run around with my kid a little bit more."