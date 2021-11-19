Prince Harry's wife exposes her sweet connection to Ellen DeGeneres

Renowned Tv host Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly played key role in expansion of Meghan's family, according to a royal expert.

Meghan Markle's latest appearance on a talk show has exposed her heartwarming connection to known Tv host Ellen DeGeneres.



According Angela Mollard, a royal expert, the Duchess of Sussex has close relationship with Ellen DeGeneres as she had played a key role in the expansion of her family.

Meghan Markle and Ellen are now the next-door neighbours but their friendship was first sparked ten years ago when Ellen convinced Meghan to add to her household, claimed Mollard.



“They are really friends but only recently, they live next door to each other in LA. From the sound of it, as you saw, she called her Aunty Ellen, and, of course, they spend time together, added the expert.

“They met ten years ago when they were at a dog shelter and Ellen said to her you have to take that dog. "



Meghan, in interview with the talk show host, made many heartfelt revelations about her new life in Los Angeles. Royal fans seemed to be angry at mother-of two after her recent chat with Ellen, urging the Queen to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles.