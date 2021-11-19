 
Katrina Kaif shares special message for Salman Khan's sister

Katrina Kaif is reportedly marrying Vicky Kaushal

By Web Desk
November 19, 2021
Katrina Kaif on Friday wished Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma on their wedding anniversary.

Sharing a picture of the couple, Kat wrote, "Happy anniversary Kiddos. Lots of love to you. May happiness follow you everywhere.

Arpita Khan is the sister of Katrina Kaif's former boyfriend Salman Khan.

She married Aayush Sharma in 2014.

Meanwhile, Indian media is reporting that Katrina is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal in December.