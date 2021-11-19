Queen attempts to hush health rumours with certain move

The Queen is said to have purposely released a video of herself in her second royal engagement with Sir Nick Cater so that hush the ongoing rumours of her health.

Royal editor of Vanity Fair, Katie Nicholl told Kate Thornton on the Royal Beat about the situation.

Thornton asked: "Is there any insight from the palace and in terms of when we'll see a back in action?"

"We've seen her back in action here and you know, they released this," Nicholl said.

"If you think back to pre-pandemic, getting video footage of the Queen having a meeting on audience like this was actually incredibly unusual, you might get a photo opportunity but you wouldn't get this video and I think it's been very deliberately released.

"She is standing up, and the corgies are there to meet the saluting Chief General.

"We still don't know what happened to her but clearly the palace is putting out a message that she is back to work she's undertaking light duties and they want her to be seen.

"This is a Queen who has always said I have to be seen to be believed."