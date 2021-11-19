Adele gives fans glimpse of her breaking divorce news to son

Adele shared with fans how she broke the news of her divorce to her son.

In her new studio album called 30, the vocal powerhouse included a song titled My Little Love which mixed in many voice notes that she recorded with her 9-year-old son Angelo when she was telling him about her divorce from father Simon Konecki.

"Mommy's been having a lot of big feelings recently. ... I feel a bit confused," she said.

"I love your dad 'cause he gave you to me. You're half me and you're half Daddy," in another.”

In one note Angelo tells his mother, “"Oi, I feel like you don't love me," before Adele responds, "You know mummy doesn't like anyone else like I like you, right?"