Kangana Ranaut reacts on farm laws repeal, “Sad, shameful, absolutely unfair.”

Kangana Ranaut expressed disappointment as Indian government decided to repeal the three farm laws after severe protests by local farmers.

The Queen actor on Friday shared a tweet on her Instagram story and wrote, “Sad, shameful, absolutely unfair.”

“If people on the streets have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the Parliament, then even this is a jihadi nation. Congratulations to all who wanted it like this,” added the Bollywood actor.

Meanwhile, in another story, Ranaut wished late former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, as she expressed disappointment on the nation’s ‘deep sleep’.

The Thalaivi actor stated, “When the conscience of the nation is in deep sleep, lath (the cane) is the only solution and dictatorship is the only resolution.. Happy birthday Madam Prime Minister.”

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on Friday morning announced to revoke the laws which were passed in 2020.