Adele flaunts her powerhouse vocals in her just-in album ‘30’

Adele is making headlines with her flawless vocals as she officially released her much-awaited album, 30 on Friday.

The 33-year-old songster’s fans are over the moon as they finally welcomed the set, Adele hinted at a few weeks earlier.

The Grammy-winning singer announced the release of her then upcoming album on social media.

Earlier, the British songwriter first launched a single Easy on Me, followed by a glimpse into an iconic track list.

Meanwhile, her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey sky-rocketed the songs’ hype when the Hello hit-maker got candid about the efforts she put in the masterpiece, especially amid the difficult times of her spilt with husband, Simon Konecki.

The Rolling In The Deep singer on October 13 shared a detailed post in which she announced her come back after six years.

The post read, “I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually.

I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly -- willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"

"It was just exhausting trying to keep going with it. It's a process -- the process of a divorce, the process of being a single parent, the process of not seeing your child every single day wasn't really a plan that I had when I became a mom," Adele opened up.

