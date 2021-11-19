 
Friday November 19, 2021
By Web Desk
November 19, 2021
Jennifer Aniston gets emotional while wrapping up 'The Morning Show'

American actor Jennifer Aniston is bidding farewell to her Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

Ahead of the season 2 finale, the Friends alum turned to her Instagram handle to share a BTS photo hugging team members.

"Goodbye for now to my @themorningshow family. We made it. Crawled to the finish line… and I could not be prouder of each and every one of these extraordinary actors, a crew that you can only dream of, and directors that held my hand on quite a wild journey of emotions… to say the least. Thank you guys for being part of the ride. That’s a wrap, baby!" captioned Aniston alongside her post.

Earlier, co-star Reese Witherspoon also shared a photo with Aniston and the directors as she penned a goodbye note.

"Can’t believe tonight is already the FINALE!! So much gratitude to EVERY member of our cast & amazing crew for making all the magic happen!" said Witherspoon.