Christina Aguilera looks gorgeous in a black dress at ‘2021 Latin Grammys Awards’, see pics

Christina Aguilera was a model straight from the fashion show as she graced the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards on November 18 in a gorgeous black dress.

The 40-year-old songster channelled a fierce look for the prestigious annual awards in Las Vegas.

The singer donned a body-fitted floor-length gown that a flaunted a latex long sleeves glove and a sweeping tail.

The Grammy-winning singer had her bright red hairs parted in middle as she paired it with a stunning make up and a cool necklace.

Aguilera rocked her newly-launched Spanish single, Pa Mis Muchachas on the show with Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole.

Meanwhile, her fans are already hyped after she teased her track title, Somos Nada this week.