Christina Aguilera looks gorgeous in a black dress at ‘2021 Latin Grammys Awards’, see pics

Christina Aguilera was a model straight from the fashion show as she graced the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards on November 18 in a gorgeous black dress.
The 40-year-old songster channelled a fierce look for the prestigious annual awards in Las Vegas.
The singer donned a body-fitted floor-length gown that a flaunted a latex long sleeves glove and a sweeping tail.
The Grammy-winning singer had her bright red hairs parted in middle as she paired it with a stunning make up and a cool necklace.
Aguilera rocked her newly-launched Spanish single, Pa Mis Muchachas on the show with Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole.
Meanwhile, her fans are already hyped after she teased her track title, Somos Nada this week.
Souleyman has won international recognition for his melodic mix of dance and folk music
Evelyn Sharma welcomed her first child, daughter Ava Rania Bhindi, with husband Tushaan Bhindi recently
This year sees one hundred years of the Queen being Patron of the charity, commencing with King George V in 1921.
Duo split up after Mendes realised their relationship was not heading anywhere
'If there's any kind of drama, you talk to her about it,' shares Khloé Kardashian
A video of Bella talking about not owning Louboutins until high school went viral and the model has responded