Falak Shabir gifts Sarah Khan swanky new phone, watch video

Falak Shabir aced a new viral challenge by treating his wife Sarah Khan to a new phone

Falak Shabir’s penchant for publicly displaying his affection for wife Sarah Khan is no secret, however, the singer took it up a notch this week.

In a new viral video challenge uploaded by Sarah on her personal Instagram account, Falak is seen handing her a brand new iPhone as she innocently extends her hand in front of him to demand her latest present.

She also added a sticker to the video proclaiming her love for Falak.



The video, part of the ‘Give your husband your hand and see what he does it with’ challenge, takes a turn from the couple’s usual online PDA in which we’ve seen Falak showering her with roses every day and even handing her pieces of jewelry at other instances.

Watch the video:

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020, and have since welcomed a daughter, Alyana Falak, who was born on October 8, 2021.

