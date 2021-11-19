Khloé Kardashian says she turns to sister Kim during crisis: 'She's so calm'

American TV personality Khloé Kardashian says sister Kim Kardashian is her saviour in times of need.



Speaking to Cosmopolitan for their December issue, the 37-year-old relaity TV star said that she always turns to Kim to tackle private and professional drama.

"She's the PR crisis helper," said Khloé."Poor girl. She's really calm and now that she knows all this legal jargon [Kim is training to be a lawyer] she will say things that make you feel reassured – I don't even know what they mean."

The mother-of-one went on to share that Kim is always calm when things go bad and she really admires that trait in her.

"If there's any kind of drama, you talk to her about it, She's like, 'we'll figure it out.' She comes up with a plan – she's a little wizard like that. Either I feel calm or I'm like, 'Why the f***[expletive] aren't you more upset! I don't understand why you're so calm about this ."

