Khloé Kardashian touches upon motherly urge of wanting True to be 'proud' of her

American TV personality Khloé Kardashian is touching upon the impact of motherhood on her personality.

The 37-year-old, who welcomed daughter True with ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson in 2018, says that that she has become mother empathetic after becoming a mother.

"I definitely have more empathy. And the motivation that having a child gives you... you want them to be proud of you so badly," Khloé told Cosmopoliton for their December edition.

"That's not just work, but my manners and how I treat people. You just carry yourself in a different way, or I try to. Three is the best age," gushed the Good American founder.

The diva then went on to share an anecdote from the morning. "She was telling me the craziest story this morning and I was like, 'Where did you get all these words from?" she laughed.



