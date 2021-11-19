Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello breakup: Insider says 'spark fizzled out'

Duo split up after Mendes realised their relationship was not heading anywhere/File footage

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello parted ways earlier this week, telling fans they are better off as friends.



The couple, who dated for nearly two years, split up after Mendes realised their relationship was not heading anywhere.

E!News quoted a source as saying that Shawn "initiated the conversation" with Camila about breaking up last week. And while the source describes the Cinderella star as being "very upset over the split," they note that she "agreed" it was for the best.



"It was really hard for a few days but she has been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy," the insider went on. "She has a huge support system and is feeling renewed now."

As difficult as it may have been, Camila and Shawn are "still in communication and want to be friends." The source said it "was not a bad breakup at all."

According to the insider, their romance merely fizzled out, "The relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided they are better off being friends."