Billie Eilish to make hosting debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Billie Eilish, after bagging huge honours as a singer, is now gearing up to make headlines as a host.
Taking to Instagram, the Bad Guy hit-maker announced that she has been roped in to front an episode of Saturday Night Live.
The 19-year-old singer seemed thrilled for a new experience as she captioned the post, “AHHHHHH!!! I’M HOSTING AND PERFORMING ON SNL!!! CRAAAAZY I COULD SCREAM!”
“nbcsnl on December 11th!! see you then!!” she added.
Eilish has previously rocked the platform on its 45th season premiere in 2019 when the show was fronted by Woody Harrelson.
Meanwhile, it has also been announced that the American actor Paul Rudd will also host the December 18’s episode of the show.
The Ant-Man actor will be joined by Charlie XCX who will make appearance as a musical performer.
On the work front, the Ocean Eyes singer has won two Grammy awards this year and launched her second studio album, Happier Than Ever.
