Travis Scott hit with new $2 billion lawsuit over Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott has been hit with yet another lawsuit, this time for a whopping $2 billion, in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy that left 10 dead and countless injured, reported TMZ.

The latest lawsuit in the legal saga surrounding the tragedy is the largest out of over 100 lawsuits filed since and represents nearly 300 alleged victims of the stampede.

It is attorney Thomas Henry’s fifth amended complaint.

According to reports, the eye-watering lawsuit names Travis, Drake, Live Nation and the NRG Stadium, and claims that the rapper “incited fans into a frenzy” that ultimately led to the crowd surge that crushed attendees.

Henry’s latest filing states, “The Defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money of this event, yet they chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put the festival attendees at risk.”