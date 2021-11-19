Kourtney Kardashian hits back at criticism that she ignores her kids

Kardashian slammed trolls on her recent post for suggesting she didn't spend enough time with her kids

Kourtney Kardashian shut down online criticism about her allegedly not spending enough time with her kids.

The 42-year-old mother-of-three shared photos of herself horse-riding with her kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, on the Cabo San Lucas beaches on Wednesday.

Soon after, an online troll left a particularly taunting comment suggesting that she met them after a long time.

“Oh wow you’re with your kids finally????” read the critical comment, to which Kardashian calmly replied, “I’m with my kids every day thank God, social media isn’t always real life.”





The criticism seemingly stems from Kardashian’s PDA-packed relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker who recently proposed her after nine-months of whirlwind romance.

During this, many have assumed that the oldest Kardashian sister is neglecting her three kids who she shares with her ex Scott Disick. The two split back in 2015 and co-parent their kids ever since.