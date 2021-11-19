Scarlett Johansson stuns in her first red carpet appearance since welcoming son

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson and her husband, comedian Colin Jost made a rare red carpet appearance together at the American Cinematheque Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The Black Widow starlet and Saturday Night Live (SNL) host walked the red carpet arm-in-arm for the glamorous event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. This has been the couple’s first major appearance since they welcomed their son, Cosmo in August, this year.

Johansson, 36, and Jost, 39, marked their glamourous arrival at the red carpet after nearly two years, since they attended the 2020 Oscars before the coronavirus pandemic.

For their latest night out, they came dressed to the nines. The Marriage Story actress opted for a white suit, paired up with a glittering top and backless design, while her husband was a vision of style in classic black suit.

The Avengers star completed her glam look with her teardrop earrings, silver necklace, and sparkling high heels.

It appears the couple, who tied the knot in October 2020, left their 3-month-old baby at home while they enjoyed a date night on their own.

Johansson and Jost confirmed in August that they had welcomed their first baby together. Making an announcement on Instagram, the SNL head writer said, "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated."