Kim Kardashian's chemistry with Pete Davidson off the charts: 'She lights up'

The couple subtly confirmed their romance after they were spotted holding hands at Palm Springs/File footage

Kim Kardashian's sizzling chemistry with Pete Davidson is one for the books. The Skims founder is said to light up whenever she is around the SNL comedian.



“Kim lights up when she’s around Pete,” a source told Us Weekly . “Their chemistry is off the charts and getting stronger each passing day.”



“No one can remember seeing her smile and laugh so much around a guy,” the insider explained.

“He just has this ability to hold Kim’s total attention and have her in stitches with his hilariously dry sense of humor. He’s so down to earth and humble, which she really digs," they added.

The couple subtly confirmed their romance after they were spotted holding hands at Palm Springs.

“They have a unique chemistry that she hasn’t had with anyone else,” a second source told the outlet. “They have such a strong connection. She gets butterflies around him and he makes her laugh — and that’s more than she can say for other guys.”