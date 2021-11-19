Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson are ‘completely enthralled’: source

Insiders close to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially broken the news of their relationship.

This news has been brought to light by a source close to E-News! And during their interview, they revealed, "They are really happy and seeing where it goes."

"Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else. She is telling some people they aren't super serious but she isn't seeing anyone else... She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him."

This news is a “huge deal” for the couple and “Everyone is happy for her.”

The insider also went on to confirm that while they both live on opposite coasts at the moment, "They are making the distance work and have plans to continue seeing each other."