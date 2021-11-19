Madonna ‘waging war’ for Britney Spears after conservatorship termination: Insider

Singer and songwriter Madonna is reportedly gearing up to wage war against Britney’s conservatorship abusers.

The news has been brought to light by sources close to Page Six and they claim the Queen of Pop has been “in touch with Britney Spears multiple times” throughout her entire ordeal and now wants penance.

Not only that, “Madonna has always had a soft spot for Britney and couldn’t sit idly by when she felt that there were clear injustices going on.”

In light of all of this, “Madonna is waging war,” and refuses to back down.

“She is hellbent on righting the wrongs that Britney had to endure. She has offered to help in any way that she can and is not afraid to speak up or intervene if needed.”