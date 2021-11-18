Meghan Markle's half-sister reacts to Duchess of Sussex's apology

Meghan Markle recently apologised to a UK court after admitting being involved in a favourable biography of her short tenure as a frontline royal in Britain, despite having previously denied it.



The apology came as part of a British newspaper group´s appeal against a High Court ruling that it breached the Duchess of Sussex´s privacy, by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her father.



Samantha Markle, the half-sister of Meghan Markle, appeared on a TV show and said she believes the Duchess of Sussex committed perjury.

"Last week I had your father here Thomas Markle. He suggested Meghan may have been deliberately lying to the court. Do you think your sister committed perjury?," asked the host.

Samantha said, "Yes I do. With regards to the letter .Between the eloquent language, and the flamboyant calligraphy and the word choices. Word choices were so dramatic and so pointed and none of them true.



