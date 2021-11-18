Queen makes second public engagement after back sprain

The Queen seems to want to get back to her regular work schedule as she was seen taking part in her second public engagement since spraining her back.

In photos released by Buckingham Palace, the Queen was seen addressing a virtual audience from Windsor Castle, where she is currently residing.

In her prior meeting, she received General Sir Nick Carter, the Chief of the Defence Staff, at Windsor Castle with an audience in public.

It is pertinent to mention that she sparked concern when she pulled out from Remembrance Sunday due to the severity of her health issues.

Shortly before the service, the Palace issued a statement that read: "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

"Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service."