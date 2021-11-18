Javed Akhtar reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s latest inflammatory comment

Akhtar reacted to Ranaut's 'seditious' comments about the Indian freedom movement on his Twitter

Acclaimed Indian lyricist Javed Akhtar is the latest to react to Kangana Ranaut’s seditious remarks about the Indian freedom movement that made headlines last week.

Ranaut landed in hot waters last week for her explosive remarks about India’s independence made during the annual Times Now summit.

Talking about India gaining independence from the British in 1947, Ranaut had said, “That wasn’t freedom, those were alms. We got real freedom in 2014,” referring to Narendra Modi’s rise to power in 2014.

Now, a week later, Akhtar took to his Twitter to send out a cryptic reactionary tweet to these remarks.

“It is totally understand(able). Why would all those who had nothing to do with freedom movement feel bad if some(one) calls our freedom just a 'bheek’,” he tweeted.

Akhtar and Ranaut’s feud goes back to last year when Akhtar sued the Queen actor for defamatory statements made against him on multiple news channels.