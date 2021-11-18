Adele urges John Mayer to get married despite her own divorce

Emotionally moved by her words, Mayer said he’d get married 'one of these days.' File footage

Adele has encouraged John Mayer to settle down and tie the knot, despite going through a divorce herself.



The Hello singer had only good things to say about the institution of marriage during her recent interaction with Mayer.



“Oh yes,” Adele said on SiriusXM interview when he asked her if he should take the plunge. “You should get married. Yes, I think it is a really incredible thing, marriage.”

Although Adele got divorced herself from husband Simon Konecki she urged Mayer, 44, to marry because of the protection it gave her.

“Yes, I think you should. I can’t really say why, but I’m definitely open to marriage again. I definitely am, and the feeling I had in being married was the safest feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” she continued, “and sadly it didn’t work out, but I miss being married.”

Emotionally moved by her words, Mayer said he’d get married “one of these days.”

Adele and Konecki reached their divorce settlement a few months ago and have been co-parenting their 9-year-old son Angelo.