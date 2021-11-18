‘The Matrix Resurrections’: Priyanka Chopra did not make it to poster of latest film

Actress Priyanka Chopra was not seen in the new poster of The Matrix Resurrections which left fans uneasy.
Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and released the poster from her film and captioned it, “Step back into the Matrix with this new sneak peek for The Matrix Resurrections. Get ready to watch it in theaters and on HBO Max this Christmas. #TheMatrix @thematrixmovie.”
Fans took to her comments section and expressed their disappointment over her absence.
One fan asked, “Where are you in the poster?”
Another wrote, “Ye toh dikhi nahi rahi hai (Priyanka is not even seen in the poster).”
For the unversed, the star appeared in the first trailer of her film.
Priyanka has not yet come forward with any reservations regarding the situation.
