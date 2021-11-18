When Ellen DeGeneres made fun of Meghan Markle's TV role

When Ellen make fun of Meghan Markle's TV role

Amid Meghan Markle's appearance on The Ellen Show this Wednesday, a resurfaced video of the comedian is making rounds on the internet, where she is seen mocking the Duchess of Sussex for her TV role.

Shortly after Meghan and Harry announced their engagement in 2017, Ellen mocked the Suits star for appearing on Deal or No Deal, reports The Sun.

Ellen joked that her “family was going to get a little bit bigger” following the engagement news.

“Prince Harry has just announced that he has got engaged. Kate Middleton is my 15th cousin, so that make Prince Harry’s fiancée my other cousin," said Ellen.

She continued,“Her name is Meghan Markle, she’s from Los Angeles, she’s an actress, she’s been on General Hospital, she’s been on CSI New York,” she told the crowd.

“And this is true – she was once the holder of case 24 on Deal or No Deal," said Ellen inviting laughter from the audience. “Which means if Harry had picked the other model I could have gotten $1 million. So, darn it.”