Taylor Swift leaves fans teary-eyed with sadder version of ‘All Too Well’

US singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has left her millions of fans teary-eyed with the even sadder version of breakup song All Too Well.
Taking to Instagram, the Love Story singer tagged Aaron Dessner and Jonathan Low, saying “One of the saddest songs I’ve ever written just got sadder. Drove up to Long Pond Studios to record All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version) with the besties @aarondessner @heyjonlow.”
The singer also turned off comments for the post.
In her Insta Stories, she uploaded a video clip of the song and announced its release.
Earlier, on the SNL over the weekend, Swift’s fans also got emotional with her performance of “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”.
