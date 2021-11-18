Kim Kardashian celebrates boyfriend Pete Davidson’s birthday amid romance rumours

Amid romance rumours, US reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her mother celebrated the 28th birthday of Pete Davidson.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Kris Jenner joined US rapper Flavor Flav at his residence for the 28th birthday celebrations of Pete Davidson.

Flav turned to Instagram and shared adorable photos featuring Kim Kardashian, Kris and Pete in matching SKIMS pyjamas.

He posted the photos with caption “FLAVOR FLAV::: celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner.”

“Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday.”

Fans have started speculating Kim and Pete have seemingly confirmed their romance as they celebrated the Saturday Night Live star’s birthday together.

Kim, who split from husband Kanye West in February, and Pete looked perfectly relaxed in each other's company.