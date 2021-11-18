Duchess Camilla keeps Prince Charles ‘on the straight and narrow’: report

Royal courtiers recently spoke out about the real life perspective Duchess Camilla is able to offer Prince Charles on a daily.

This claim’s been made by a former courtier and during their interview with The Telegraph, they explained that Camilla’s late introduction to royal life is something that’s provided her with a unique perspective when it comes to helping Prince Charles.

They also went on to say, “She has spent the vast majority of her life living outside the Royal Family and so she understands the differences between the two worlds.”

"She understands how strange the world of the Royal Family can be, and how the public sees that, and knows that at times her husband, the Prince of Wales, can’t see that.”

“When she goes to her house in Wiltshire there is none of the apparatus of Royal life; it’s just her and the dogs, and maybe her children and other guests, so she regularly engages in a fairly ‘normal’ life, where her children will tell her how the outside world views things the Royal Family are doing.”

“It means she is better able than almost anyone else to persuade certain members of the Royal Family of a certain point of view that they might not see otherwise.”