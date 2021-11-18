Meghan Markle shares rare insight into baby Lilibet: ‘It’s starting!’

Meghan Markle recently sat down for a heart-to-heart with Ellen DeGeneres and shed some light on the teething struggles she’s facing with Lilibet.

The admission was made in a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, supplied to People magazine.

There Meghan told Ellen DeGeneres about some of Lilibet’s night struggles.

The 40-year-old mother-of-two started off by telling the host that she is looking for “anything to relieve” her daughter’s teething struggles.

But was met with a joking quip about choosing alcohol before the host admitted, “That's Auntie Ellen for you! That's why I don't have kids.”

.This is the first interview Meghan has ever had since her explosive bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.