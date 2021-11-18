Prince Charles titles gears in motion for Lilibet’s christening plans: report

The official plans for baby Lilibet’s christening have officially been mapped out by the Sussex’s as well as the royal family and reports reveal holy water is being brought back from Jordan for this very reason.

The news has been brought forward by the Director General of the Baptism Site, Rustom Mkhjian.

“This time the Embassy people asked for a few dozens [bottles] of holy water and we provided them with five dozen, six dozen, prior to this trip.”

“He said he was not aware for what the holy water would be used.I didn’t know, I didn’t want to ask but they said we wanted it for children to be baptised later on. Future baptisms, yes.”

The Bishop of Liverpool, Paul Bayes also spoke to Express UK regarding the news and admitted, "For me, as a Christian, the main thing is the act of the christening itself.

"If things go wrong at a birth and it looks as though the baby isn't going to live that long, the hospital chaplain would come, only on request, and baptise the baby before it passes away.

"In that case, you of course don't wait around for the family to come — you do it as fast as you can, I think this underlines what the main thing is about this.”

He also went on to say, "Having said that, it's always wonderful to have a party and if that's possible I'm sure that will be lovely.”

"But with a lot of families, including the Royal Family, widely spread across the country and world, it's sometimes not possible.”

"I'm sure wherever Lilibet is christened the Queen and all members of the family will be rejoicing and hoping for that blessing."