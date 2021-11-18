Meghan Markle could ‘end her credibility’ after ‘massive twist’ of lawsuit: report

Experts warn Meghan Markle fears may end up losing all her credibility in light of the treat of a massive lawsuit twist with The Associated Press.

This claim’s been brought to light by Australian royal commentator, columnist and reporter Angela Mollard.

During her interview with radio presenter Cristo Foufas appeared on Jeremy Vine on 5 she addressed the possibility of ‘a lot of dirty laundry’ in the Ellen interview.

She told the panel “Look, I think that there's a massive twist. I mean, some commentators are saying that this is really the end of Meghan's credibility."

“So what's happened is we know that Mail on Sunday has challenged the court ruling that they breached her privacy. There's new text messages between her and her former Communications Secretary which show two things.”

“One that she contributed to the Finding Freedom book and secondly that she asked her Communications Secretary to help her write the letter she wrote to her father which is the basis of this case.”