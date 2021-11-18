‘Rust’ scriptwriter files a lawsuit against Alec Bladwin for ‘wrongful gun fire’

The scriptwriter for Rust has filed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin in light of his actions on set since he ‘never should have fired a gun’.

The suit was filed on Wednesday and alleges that the shot that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins “should never have been fired.”

According to Insider, the lawsuit document states, “Alec Baldwin intentionally, without just cause or excuse, cocked and fired the loaded gun even though the upcoming scene to be filmed did not call for the cocking and firing of a firearm.”

In the filed document he also goes on to say, "The third [camera shot] would focus on DEFENDANT BALDWIN's torso as he reached his hand down to the holster and removed the gun."

"There was nothing in the script about the gun being discharged by DEFENDANT BALDWIN or by any other person. Alec Baldwin should have assumed that the gun in question was loaded unless and until it was demonstrated to him or checked by him that it was not loaded."

"He had no right to rely upon some alleged statement by the Assistant Director that it was a 'cold gun.' Mr. Baldwin cannot hide behind the Assistant Director to attempt to excuse the fact that he did not check the gun himself."