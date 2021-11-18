Britney Spears legal team introduce ‘care plan guidelines’ for ‘decision-making’

Britney Spears’s lawyer Jodi Montgomery has introduced a number of key pointers and a care plan to act as a guide for the singer whenever she trying to make life decisions.

Britney Spears’ legal team announces the implementation of a care plan engineered to help the singer in “decision-making”.

Montgomery crafted the “care plan” or “termination plan” in collaboration with Britney’s legal team to help cater to "Ms. Spears' ongoing needs and best interests — just those outside of a Conservatorship."

According to the document filed by Montgomery’s own attorney Lauriann Wright, "Ms. Montgomery would like to ensure that there are guidelines in place for supportive decision-making to help her adjust and transition to life outside of the Conservatorship."

"The Termination Plan therefore necessarily contains sensitive and private information about Ms. Spears' medical doctors, conditions and treatment, as well as information related to her minor children."

The document also requests that it be sealed “away from the prying eyes of the public" since it contains sensitive information about her health and her children.