The Firm ‘desperately needs’ Queen’s cover’ amid Prince Harry’s tell-all concerns

Experts believe the Royal Family will need Queen Elizabeth’s cover when Prince Harry decides to release his tell-all.

This warning comes amid Prince Andrew’s ongoing sex abuse case against accuser Virginia Giffree, Meghan Markle’s new interview with Ellen DeGeneres and Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir release.

In light of it all, royal author and biographer Daniela Elser turned to News.com.au with a written warning regarding the oncoming backlash.

Her piece highlighted the possibility of negative legal outcomes and admitted, "The last few years of the house of Windsor have been marked (and marred) by Prince Andrew’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and more recently, his being sued in a New York court for allegedly raping a teenager sex trafficking victim on three occasions."

"Then there is Megxit and the continued reverberations triggered by Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s explosive exit from HRH-dom."

"These two situations have meant that, of late, the Royal Family has come to be defined by disturbing accusations of sexual abuse, institutional racism, and a particular sort of callous disregard for serious mental health issues.”

"In short: There will be an even greater need for the Queen to be front and centre in the coming year to keep the royal brand from being submerged by the oncoming tide of negative press."

