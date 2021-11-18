Britney Spears to start ‘all over again’ after conservatorship termination: insider

Insiders close to Britney Spears recently shed some light on the singer’s plans to move forward following the termination of her conservatorship.
This claim’s been brought forward by a source close to People magazine and they were also quoted saying, "One can hope for a normal life for her, but it will definitely take a while for her to find her way. Her life was so restricted for years. It's like she is starting all over again.”
This claim comes shortly after Britney won a case of conservatorship abuse against her father Jamie Spears.
At the time she told the presiding judge, "I don't feel like I can live a full life,” because of the ongoing “abuse.”
As of November 12th the singer became officially free from her 13-year-long conservatorship and has been, both “crying and laughing at the same time.”
