Thursday November 18, 2021
Britney Spears to start ‘all over again’ after conservatorship termination: insider

By Web Desk
November 18, 2021
Insiders close to Britney Spears recently shed some light on the singer’s plans to move forward following the termination of her conservatorship.

This claim’s been brought forward by a source close to People magazine and they were also quoted saying, "One can hope for a normal life for her, but it will definitely take a while for her to find her way. Her life was so restricted for years. It's like she is starting all over again.”

This claim comes shortly after Britney won a case of conservatorship abuse against her father Jamie Spears.

At the time she told the presiding judge, "I don't feel like I can live a full life,” because of the ongoing “abuse.”

As of November 12th the singer became officially free from her 13-year-long conservatorship and has been, both “crying and laughing at the same time.”