Britney Spears ‘thrilled’ at the thought of making new music: source

Sources close to Britney Spears recently weighed in on the singer’ plans for the future.

This news has been brought to light by a source close to People magazine, and according to their findings, Spears ‘really wants’ to deliver an album but is ‘focusing’ on one thing at a time.

In this new stage of life, the source revealed Spears is both "crying and laughing at the same time," and is “grateful for everyone that has helped her. She feels like she can finally breathe again. She called it the best day of her life."