‘Bull’: Shahid Kapoor’s starrer film to hit screens in 2023

Shahid Kapoor’s action drama flick Bull will be released soon according to some sources.



The premiere date of the film is April 7, 2023, tentatively.

For the unversed, Shahid will be essaying the role of a paratrooper in the film and it is based on real-life events.

Shahid was very happy with the role he was offered.

Bull is an ambitious project and one of the biggest action movies of all time.

Fans could not stop gushing over the news and are looking forward to seeing their favourite actor gracing screens.