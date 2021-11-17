Britney Spears, Sam Asghari to have a child soon? Singer has this to say

Britney Spears excited fans after she announced having another baby is on her mind.
Taking to Instagram, the songstress hinted at having a child with fiance Sam Asghari.
"I'm thinking about having another baby !!!" the singer, who became engaged to Sam Asghari in September, wrote. "I wonder if this one is a girl ... she's on her toes reaching for something ... that's for sure."
During her bombshell testimony in court, Spears said she desires to have a baby but her conservatorship demands her to have contraception.
"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children — any more children," Spears, who shares sons Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, alleged in a 30-minute virtual address before a Los Angeles court.
Spears' controversial conservatorship was dismissed by court last Friday.
