Nora Fatehi talks about 'uncomfortable' Kusu Kusu outfit that almost made her choke

Canadian dancer Norah Fatehi dubs shooting for 'Kusu Kusu' that most uncomfortable experience of her life.

Speaking in a recent interview, Norah revealed that her outfit for the song was so uncomfortable that it almost choked her.

“On sets, we often have minor incidents like the scraping of knees, bleeding of feet, or something like that, but this definitely has been my worst experience on set. The necklace was extremely tight around my neck because of the weight of the cape and since I was constantly moving, it kept brushing more leaving really horrifying marks at the end of the shoot," said Norah.

She continued, “It almost felt like someone has tied a rope around my neck and dragged me across the floor, but because we had limited time for the shoot, I continued to film the song and only took a break after we completed the sequence."

Satyameva Jayate 2 will hit theaters on November 26. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri and stars John Abraham.