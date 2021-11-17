Karan Johar announces his ‘first ever action franchise’

Johar, on November 17, tweeted that Dharma Productions is all set to announce its first action franchise

Karan Johar is all set to venture into action film territory with his next directorial, reported Indian news outlet Pinkvilla.

Johar made the exciting announcement on his Twitter handle early on November 17, taking the micro-blogging app by storm.

“Dharma Productions is all set to announce their first-ever action franchise film!” read Johar’s tweet, with a teaser video attached to keep fans on their toes.

According to the teaser video, the upcoming Dharma Productions flick will feature a ‘dashing actor’ as well as “a kick of drama, a punch of thrill, a knockout story, and a year of blood and sweat.”

While Johar did not offer any more details about the film or its cast, the announcement has surely left Bollywood fanatics in a tizzy.

Who do you think will be a part of Dharma’s first big action outing?