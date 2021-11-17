Govt defers voting on EVM bill

Electronc Voting Machines (EVMs). File photo

ISLAMABAD: Amid the Opposition’s protest during the joint sitting of the parliament, the government deferred the voting on a bill related to the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the electoral process.

The EVM bill was part of the government’s legislative agenda for the joint session.

As soon as the session started today, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser handed over the microphone to Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Babar Awan.

The PM’s adviser requested the NA Speaker to postpone voting on the bill on EVMs, noting that since the Opposition wanted to talk to the Speaker on the matter, it ought to be deferred.

Other parliamentarians, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, former President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were present for the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament.

‘Evil and vicious machines’

During his address, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif slammed the government for bulldozing the legislative process and called electronic voting machines "evil, vicious machines".

"I have received your letter. We have carefully considered your letter and given you the full answer. I commend the opposition members for not coming under government pressure," he told the Speaker.

Shehbaz said that the government and its allies want to bulldoze the bills and said the government was not being sincere in creating a consensus on electoral reforms.

‘Respect your position’

Addressing Speaker Asad Qaiser, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto started his speech by requesting him to "respect his own chair", "respect his own position" and "respect the House".

He reminded the speaker that he is the custodian of the National Assembly of Pakistan and had agreed in writing with the Opposition that whatever legislation is brought in will be done with consensus.

He said that a united Opposition was standing before the House today.

"If we were all legislating together, the next election would have been transparent," Bilawal said.

Speaking about the EVM, he said even the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected it, adding that the electoral body had raised 37 serious objections over the machine.

He said the government is making the next election controversial and gave an ultimatum that they will not accept the next election if the bill for EVMs is passed.

Bilawal said they will stand by the ECP. "As long as the ECP has reservations, we have reservations," Bilawal said.

‘Govt wants to introduce transparent system for elections’

Claiming the credit for introducing transparency in the country, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said their electoral reforms are aimed at protecting the election process from being stolen and asked the Opposition to also vote in favour of the relevant bills.

The foreign minister pointed out that questions have always been raised on the elections held after 1970. He said the time has come to set the direction right and ensure the transparency and credibility of the electoral process.

Qureshi said the government, on its part, time and again approached the opposition parties on electoral reforms. He said we repeatedly tried to give demonstrations to the opposition parties on Electronic Voting Machines. He said the aim of introducing EVMs is to bury the evil design and vicious mindset of imposing the governments.

The foreign minister said the PTI and its allied parties are fully united and have the majority to get the electoral reforms bill passed.