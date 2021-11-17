Ed Sheeran announces latest collaboration with Elton John

British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran has announced latest collaboration with veteran musician Elton John on Christmas, leaving fans so excited.
Taking to social media, the Shape of You singer posted a photo with Elton John, 74 and said “Coming coon.”
In the picture, Ed Sheeran, 30 can be seen wearing a Mrs Claus outfit to promote their new tune.
The announcement has left the fans excited and they are eagerly waiting for the latest song.
One fan commented on Twitter, “I can't wait to hear those 2 Christmas songs with Elton John.”
Another fan said, “I'm excited for whatever this is. You got Ed and Elton John (whose music I was raised on) AND it's themed after my favorite holiday.”
According to a report, Ed Sheeran and Elton John are aiming for Christmas number one this year.
