Pete Davidson dishes out opinions on dating amid Kim Kardashian romance rumours

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is talking about the red flags he does not ignore when it comes to dating.

Speaking during an appearance on iHeartMedia's River Cafe Table 4 podcast Tuesday, the star shared that he loves taking women out to restaurants of for movies.

"Yeah, it's also just like if you go to a great restaurant and even if I'm a s--- date, it's like, at least the food was great," he joked. "So like, she could go home and be like, 'Well, ... you paid and I ate.' But yeah, I always found it to be that or a movie is so easy because a movie, you don't even have to talk. You could just be like, 'Whoa, explosion. Did you see that explosion?' They'd be like, 'Yeah!' You know? Or you could just laugh at the same thing and you could just look at each other for a second."



However, if the star spots his date being rude to the waiter, it is definitely a deal breaker for him.

"In my head, I would be like 'Okay never [again]. This is it,' " he said. "I don't like the 'excuse me.' It's like, just wait for the guy to walk by," confessed Pete.



The 28-year-old's statement about romance and dating comes after the star recently made the headlines for hanging out with TV personality Kim Kardashian.