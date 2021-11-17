Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share unseen photos from wedding anniversary trip

Bollywood celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh mesmerised their millions of fans with unseen photos from their wedding anniversary trip.
Bollywood’s most adored couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary on the weekend in Almora, Uttarakhand.
Ranveer and Deepika turned to their respective Instagram handles on Wednesday morning and surprised their millions of fans as they dropped unseen glimpses from their recent trip.
The Bajirao Mastani actor posted the photos with caption “All of my heart”.
She captioned another post as “And then some” followed by a heart emoji.
Ranveer shared the stunning photos without any caption.
Deepika and Ranveer got married on November 14, 2018 in Lake Como, Italy.
Later, they hosted two grand receptions in Bangalore and Mumbai for family and close friends.
