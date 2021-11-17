Cruz Beckham hits the recording studio in bid to start music career

Cruz seems all set to follow his mother Victoria Beckham's footsteps and kick-start his music career

Cruz Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, has his eyes set on a music career much like his mother, aka Posh Spice of the Spice Girls.

The 16-year-old, who released his debut single If Everyday was Christmas in 2016, took to his Instagram on Tuesday to reveal plans of reviving and fully kick-starting his music career, sharing photos of himself singing his heart out in a recording studio.

From the snaps, it seems like Cruz has really got his singing game on and is seen clutching his hands in front of him as he croons the unknown tracks on the recording mic.





He also teased his recording session on his Instagram Story, calling it “one of the best ones yet”.

The post was met with excitement from his 1.8 million followers, with many sharing how excited they were for new music in more than four years.

Model Nicola Peltz, the fiancé of Cruz’s older brother Brooklyn Beckham, also left a comment on the youngster's post, simply pumping him up with “CRUZ” with a clapping and heart-eyes emoji.