Jesy Nelson tests positive for Covid-19, drops out of upcoming show

Jesy Nelson on Tuesday revealed that she was feeling ‘unwell’ and tested positive for coronavirus.

The former Little Mix member was gearing up to rock her debut live performance after exiting the band.

However, the Boyz singer has now announced that she will miss the much-anticipated Saturday radio show in Birmingham, U.K.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old songster wrote, “Hey my lovelies after feeling unwell for the last few days, I've sadly tested positive for Covid which means I'm now self-isolating, following government guidelines."

"It means that I'm no longer able to perform at Hits Live in Birmingham this Saturday," added Nelson.

The singer also extended apologies towards her fans as she continued, "Apologies to any of my fans who bought tickets and I'm so sorry I can no longer be there.”

“I hope you all have an amazing night, stay safe and I can't wait to see you all soon love you all so much," read her story.



