Laura Ingraham's reaction to 'You' reference leaves people in stitches

Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham's reaction to a mention of Netflix show "You" is winning the internet.

The viral clip from Laura's talk show left people in stitches when the author Raymond Arroyo referred to hit Netflix show.



It all started when Arroyo said "I was watching an episode of "You" where measles came up."

"Wait wait wait, where did I mention measles," said Laura.

"I don't know it was on "You," said Arroyo.

"What.. what's on me. what're you talking about," said Laura who looked completely clueless.

Check out the video of the funny exchange that millions of people have watched on social media.



