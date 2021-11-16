 
Tuesday November 16, 2021
Laura Ingraham's reaction to 'You' reference leaves people in stitches

'You' is a hit Netflix show

By Web Desk
November 16, 2021
Fox News anchor  Laura Ingraham's reaction to  a mention of Netflix show "You"  is winning the internet.

The viral clip from   Laura's talk show  left people in stitches when the author Raymond Arroyo referred to hit Netflix show.

It all started when Arroyo said "I was watching an episode of "You" where measles came up."

"Wait wait wait, where did I mention measles," said Laura.

"I don't know it was on "You," said Arroyo.

"What.. what's on me. what're you talking about," said Laura who looked completely clueless.

Check out the video of the funny exchange that millions of people have watched on social media.