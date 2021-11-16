Couple who got engaged at Adele concert spills details!

Man who proposed to his girlfriend at an Adele concert says he came across the opportunity in an ad

Quentin Brunson and Ashleigh Mann, the couple who got engaged during Adele’s concert special on Sunday have opened up about how the dream proposal came about.

Appearing on CBS This Morning a day after the star-studded proposal, Brunson revealed that it all came together after he saw an ad from the event producers that said they were looking for people planning to propose.

He sent in a one-minute video explaining why he deserved the chance, and the rest is history!

“I felt like this opportunity was from God for sure because it was made for us. Once it came across my table and I saw it, I just knew that if I submit to this, they're going to pick us because I don't know, we have so much to offer,” he said.

Brunson added that he was unaware about Adele being the performer, and was kept in the dark until two days before the event – a secret he says was “nerve-wracking” to keep from Mann.

‘I did not know who was going to be there in the audience. When I was out there, as we were walking to the front, I was trying to not look into the audience and make any eye contact because I just knew I was so nervous,” he shared.

As for Mann, the proposal was nothing short of a dream, especially because it was completely unexpected.

“I honestly thought that we were going to go on a hayride… I had been talking about going to the pumpkin patch, so I assumed we were doing something cool like that,” she quipped.