George Clooney opens up about the moment he and Amal decided to have kids

Academy award-winning actor George Clooney recently opened up about the ‘very emotional’ moment he and his wife, human rights attorney, Amal Clooney decided to become parents.

In conversation with Marc Maron on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, the Midnight Sky actor, 60, recalled the day he found out he and wife Amal were expecting twins.

"Listen, I didn't want to get married. I didn't want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love. Then I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different," he began.

The Ocean's Eleven star detailed the moment when he and Amal, 43, first discussed having kids together. "So we've been married for about a year and we were at a friend's house, and they had a kid there which was loud and obnoxious and I was like, 'Holy [expletive].' We went outside for a walk. And she'd never thought about it, really. And so then she said, 'We are awfully lucky in life.' And I said, 'Yeah, we are lucky we found each other,' " Clooney recalled. "She said, 'Seems like that luck should be shared with some other folks.' "

"And then I just said, 'Well, I mean, if you're in' and she said, 'I think we should try.' I have to say it was very emotional because I really was convinced that wasn't my lot in life and was comfortable with that," he added.

"I didn't know I'd have twins," he said. "There is that moment when you go to the doctor and they pull out this piece of paper which is a sonogram and they go, 'Here' and you go, 'It's a baby boy.' I'm like, 'Baby boy, fantastic,' " he recalled. "And then they said, 'And the other one is the girl' and I was like, 'Oh [expletive].' "

Clooney and Amal wed in Venice in 2014. The couple shares 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.